Kuznetsov (illness) was on the ice for practice Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuznetsov should be available for Wednesday's contest against Buffalo after sitting out Saturday's 4-3 win over Columbus. He rotated in on the third line with Hendrix Lapierre, who could be a healthy scratch to make room for Kuznetsov's return. Kuznetsov has supplied three goals, five assists and 37 shots on goal through 14 games this season.