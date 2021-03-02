Kuznetsov (upper body) skated on the top line during Tuesday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov was taking contact and skating alongside Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary after missing the last two contests with an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old's availability for Wednesday's showdown against the Bruins has yet to be officially confirmed, but his ability to practice Tuesday without limitations suggests a fairly imminent return.