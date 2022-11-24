Kuznetsov tallied an assist and two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers.

Kuznetsov set up Sonny Milano for the game-tying marker late in the third period as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid. While goals have been hard to come by this season (two in 20 games), the 30-year-old has four helpers in his last seven games and could see further improvement with the return of T.J. Oshie to the lineup.