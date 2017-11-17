Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags goal Thursday
Kuznetsov picked up a goal and won 13 faceoffs during Thursday's 6-2 loss at the hands of the Avalanche.
The Russian center notched his first goal since Oct. 28 and has six points in his last seven games. It's worth noting that head coach Barry Trotz moved the 25-year-old to the second line late in the game. Fantasy owners should keep an eye on the lineups as there is a possibility he will be separated from Alex Ovechkin in the near future which could put a dent in his fantasy upside.
