Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags helper to extend streak
Kuznetsov picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
Kuznetsov has been locked in with four goals and five helpers during a seven-game point streak. The Russian remains at a point-per-game pace with 16 markers and 26 assists through 42 contests this season. He's plenty productive from a second-line role -- fantasy owners can roll him with confidence.
