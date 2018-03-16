Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags three apples Thursday

Kuznetsov dished out three helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-3 rout of the Islanders.

Kuznetsov's followed up a three-game drought with five points in his last two appearances. The Russian pivot's knocking on the door of his first point-per-game season with 69 in 70 games. He already has a career-best 21 goals and should eclipse his previous best of 77 points by season's end as well.