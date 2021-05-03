Kuznetsov (coach's decision) will not play in Monday's game against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov and teammate Ilya Samsonov were reportedly late to a team function and they'll both be withheld from Monday's game as a result. The 28-year-old has 29 points in 41 games this season, including eight points over the last seven contests. He should be back in his top-line role for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
