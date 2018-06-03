Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Big performance despite injury

Kuznetsov (upper body) scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win

So much for being impeded by what many thought was a busted wrist. Kuznetsov's presence on the ice makes everyone on the team better and that includes Alexander the Great. He leads the Caps with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 22 games this postseason. Watch for Kuznetsov to get Sunday off in preparation for Game 4 on Monday night.