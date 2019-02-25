Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Buries overtime winner

Kuznetsov scored in overtime in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

The Russian center capitalized on a loose puck in Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist's crease, sending the Capitals fans home happy. Kuznetsov is hovering around a point-per-game pace with 56 points in 57 contests. The game-winning goal was his third of the season.

