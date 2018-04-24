Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Caps off excellent first round with helper
Kuznetsov recorded a power-play assist in the Game 6 series-advancing win over the Blue Jackets on Monday.
Kuznetsov, who posted eight points in the opening playoff round, appears highly motivated as his team tries to earn the right to hoist Lord Stanley's chalice for the first time in franchise history. Remember, the Russian posted a career-high 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) and bounced back from a subpar (by his standards) 2016-17 campaign, and there's been nothing to suggest that he'll be slowing down.
