Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season at 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Registers assist in Friday's loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Collects two helpers•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: One of each in overtime loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Looks good to go•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Collects helper•