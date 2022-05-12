Kuznetsov notched a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Kuznetsov helped out on both of T.J. Oshie's tallies in the contest, with the first one coming on the power play. Through five playoff contests, Kuznetsov's done well with two goals, two assists, 16 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in a top-line role. He'll need to stay strong as the Capitals look to stave off elimination in Friday's Game 6.