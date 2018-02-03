Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Collects two points in loss

Kuznetsov recorded a goal and an assist during Friday's 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Russian has now recorded two goals and seven assists through his past nine games and is up to 48 points through 50 contests for the campaign. Kuznetsov's promotion to the No. 1 power-play unit has helped his fantasy value tremendously this season, as he's already collected 17 points with the man advantage. Additionally, while he's prone to hot and cold stretches, the 25-year-old center has positioned himself to take a run at his first point-per-game campaign of his career.