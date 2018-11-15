Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Considered day-to-day
Kuznetsov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov sustained his injury in Wednesday's game against the Jets, logging just 4:10 of ice time in the eventual 3-1 road loss. Should he miss any time, the Capitals could pull Travis Boyd back from the press box after the rookie was rendered a healthy scratch in the last game.
