Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Continues to deliver

Kuznetsov produced a power-play goal and an assist Friday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

At this rate, Kuznetsov will finish with more points than games played for the second time in his seven-year career. The Russian pivot is up to 11 goals and 14 assists through 24 games, trailing only living legend Alex Ovechkin and elite power-play quarterback John Carlson among Capitals skaters, with those two sitting at 27 and 36 points, respectably. Kuznetsov's shooting percentage of 18.0 is a major catalyst for his early-season surge.