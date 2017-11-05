Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Contributes helper Saturday
Kuznetsov finished with an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
The 25-year-old playmaker has three goals, five points, and an eye-popping 26 shots in his last seven games and getting plenty of quality minutes with Alex Ovechkin at even-strength and on the power-play, so expect the points to keep coming.
