Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Contributes helper Saturday

Kuznetsov finished with an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The 25-year-old playmaker has three goals, five points, and an eye-popping 26 shots in his last seven games and getting plenty of quality minutes with Alex Ovechkin at even-strength and on the power-play, so expect the points to keep coming.

