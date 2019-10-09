Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Contributes immediately

Kuznetsov scored a goal, fired three shots on net and logged two PIM during his return from suspension Tuesday against Dallas.

Kuznetsov was able to take part in the Capitals' preseason schedule, so it's not surprising that he didn't show any signs of rust against the Stars. The 27-year-old Russian will be locked into a top-six role and a spot on Washington's first power-play unit throughout the 2019-20 campaign, and shouldn't have any trouble surpassing the 20-goal mark while threatening the 80-point threshold if he's able to stay healthy.