Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Contributes pair of points

Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Kuznetsov now has four goals and two assists in his four-game point streak. The Russian center is up to 39 points in as many games after Friday's two-point effort. He's added 86 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating this season.

