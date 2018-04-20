Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Credited with additional assist after scoring change
Kuznetsov benefited from a late scoring change in Game 4 against the Blue Jackets, so he actually had four points (one goal, three assists) and not three in the road victory, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Defenseman John Carlson was originally credited with a power-play assist on T.J. Oshie's goal in the second period, but upon further review, that apple belongs to Kuznetsov. If you've been lucky enough to roster Kuznetsov in playoff pools, it will be worth checking your league's rules to determine if the late scoring adjustment will positively impact your lineup.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Three-point performance in Game 4 win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots two PP goals in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Stays scorching with three-point effort Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Scores OT winner Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts fifth straight multi-point showing•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Returns to lineup in style•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...