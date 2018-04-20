Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Credited with additional assist after scoring change

Kuznetsov benefited from a late scoring change in Game 4 against the Blue Jackets, so he actually had four points (one goal, three assists) and not three in the road victory, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Defenseman John Carlson was originally credited with a power-play assist on T.J. Oshie's goal in the second period, but upon further review, that apple belongs to Kuznetsov. If you've been lucky enough to roster Kuznetsov in playoff pools, it will be worth checking your league's rules to determine if the late scoring adjustment will positively impact your lineup.