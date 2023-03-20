Kuznetsov (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov didn't take part in Monday's optional practice after leaving Sunday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota early in the third period. He was injured following a hit from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. It's unclear at this time if Kuznetsov will be available for Tuesday's contest against Columbus. The 30-year-old forward has produced 12 goals, 51 points and 158 shots on net in 70 contests this campaign.