Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day-to-day with upper-body problem

Kuznetsov (upper body) is day-to-day, the Associated Press reports.

Kuznetsov left Friday's game against the Islanders after 14 minutes of ice time, but not before helping his fantasy owners to a pair of power-play assists. The Capitals will travel to Philadelphia for Sunday's divisional clash against the Flyers.

