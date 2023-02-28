Kuznetsov was absent from practice Tuesday with a non-COVID illness, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuznetsov started the 2023 calendar year mired in a 14-game goal drought but has re-discovered his offense with nine points in his last 10 outings. At this point, the center should be considered questionable to play against Anaheim on Wednesday, though the team hasn't provided a specific update on his availability for that contest. If he does miss out, Nicklas Backstrom figures to be in the mix to suit up on the top line with Alex Ovechkin.