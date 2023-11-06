Kuznetsov (illness) was absent from Monday's practice, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Kuznetsov still has time to recover before Wednesday's matchup with Florida. He has registered one goal, four assists and 27 shots on net across 10 contests this campaign. Consider Kuznetsov day-to-day for now.
