Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dealing with illness
Kuznetsov was excused from Saturday's practice due to an illness, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
An illness generally isn't something to worry about when it concerns your everyday fantasy player, but Kuznetsov doesn't fit that description. Instead, he's one of the premier centers across the league as a perennial power-play contributor who's averaged 0.94 points per game this season. Look for the Capitals or a D.C. reporter to shed more light on his status ahead of Sunday's matinee.
