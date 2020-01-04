Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dealing with sickness
Kuznetsov didn't practice Saturday due to an illness, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Kuznetsov is on a four-game point streak, and he's contributed two straight multi-point games. The 27-year-old will look to shake off this sickness by Sunday's matchup against the Sharks; otherwise, Lars Eller is on track to center the second line.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Contributes pair of points•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots two goals against Isles•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches helper•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Strikes on power play•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes three assists in win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Continues to deliver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.