Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dealing with sickness

Kuznetsov didn't practice Saturday due to an illness, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuznetsov is on a four-game point streak, and he's contributed two straight multi-point games. The 27-year-old will look to shake off this sickness by Sunday's matchup against the Sharks; otherwise, Lars Eller is on track to center the second line.

