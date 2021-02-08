Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocol) is day-to-day and might return for Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuznetsov returned to team workouts Sunday, and he relayed to reporters that it will depend on how he feels in the morning. The 28-year-old is trending in the right direction, however, and he'll likely be in the lineup as long as his conditioning is up to par. He'll center one of the top two lines, where he recorded three points through the first four contests.