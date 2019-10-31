Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Deemed day-to-day
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup with Buffalo, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kuznetsov missed Thursday's practice for maintenance, but it appears as though there's actually some uncertainty surrounding his status for Friday's contest. Another update on the Russian pivot's status should surface prior to puck drop against the Sabres.
