Kuznetsov scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Kuznetsov was held off the scoresheet Friday in his return from a two-game absence due to an illness. He was able to get on the board Monday, but he was the only Capital to find the twine behind Mackenzie Blackwood in this contest. Kuznetsov is up to four goals, nine points, 41 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 16 contests in a rather slow start to the campaign.