Kuznetsov tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating while logging 16:56 of ice time during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Kuznetsov had been held off the scoresheet in Washington's first two games -- and was subsequently demoted to the second line and second power-play unit in advance of Saturday's game. The 30-year-old has a high ceiling for the rest of the season, but his short-term fantasy value takes a hit as long as he's not working with the likes of Alex Ovechkin on the power play, so monitor his usage over the coming days.