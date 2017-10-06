Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes out three helpers in opener

Kuznetsov set up all three of Alex Ovechkin's goals and scored in the shootout in Thursday's season-opening win against Ottawa.

This is a duo we can get behind. Kuznetsov had a phenomenal outing, setting up his linemates all night long and racking up four hits. He doesn't need Ovechkin on his wing to produce, but having the Russian sniper as his new linemate certainly could help him improve on the 59 points he recorded last season. The 25-year-old is an elite talent locked into a top-six role, so he's pretty much a must-start whenever the Caps are in action.