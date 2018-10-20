Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes pair of assists Friday
Kuznetsov recorded two assists, a power-play point, four penalty minutes, two shots and three hits during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Kuznetsov continues to take the NHL by storm having recorded four goals and a team-high 12 points in seven games. The 26-year-old Russian is a legitimate superstar and should be played nightly.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Stays sizzling with helper Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: In elite echelon of NHL•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots four points in win over Vegas•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Lights lamp twice in opener•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Tallies two assists Friday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches second assist of preseason•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.