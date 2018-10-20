Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes pair of assists Friday

Kuznetsov recorded two assists, a power-play point, four penalty minutes, two shots and three hits during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Kuznetsov continues to take the NHL by storm having recorded four goals and a team-high 12 points in seven games. The 26-year-old Russian is a legitimate superstar and should be played nightly.

