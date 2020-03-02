Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes pair of assists

Kuznetsov produced two assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Kuznetsov set up the second of Alex Ovechkin's first-period tallies, and also drew an assist on Tom Wilson's third-period marker. In six games since his return from an upper-body injury, Kuznetsov has racked up five helpers, eight PIM and 12 shots. He's been playing on Alex Ovechkin's line recently, which could explain the drop in goals as that role requires Kuznetsov to be more of a play-maker. Through 59 contests, he's at 51 points (19 goals, 32 helpers) and 123 shots.