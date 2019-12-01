Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes three assists in win
Kuznetsov recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
He helped set up the Caps' first three goals of the evening, giving the 27-year-old six points (one goal, five assists) in the last three games. After missing the first few games of the season due to a suspension, Kuznetsov got back up to speed quickly and has been especially impressive in November with six goals and 19 points through 14 contests.
