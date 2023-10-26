Kuznetsov produced two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Kuznetsov helped out on tallies by Sonny Milano and Dylan Strome, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. The Capitals' offense as a whole has struggled early, and Kuznetsov hasn't been an exception. He's at three helpers, 13 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through six appearances, though posting multiple shots on goal in each game is an encouraging sign the 31-year-old will turn things around.