Kuznetsov recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.

His second helper of the night was the big one, as he hit a fresh Jakub Vrana coming off the bench with a stretch pass that resulted in the game-winner. Kuznetsov had been held scoreless in his prior four games, and on the season the 28-year-old has two goals and eight points through only 15 games as he tries to get into gear after both injury and COVID-related absences.