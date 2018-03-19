Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Doubt for Tuesday

Kuznetsov (upper body) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Dallas, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

The same issue forced Kuznetsov to make an early exit from Friday's contest against the Islanders and then held him out of Sunday's tilt with Philadelphia. Not much is known regarding the nature of the injury, but the Caps will likely provide more information as Kuznetsov nears a return to the lineup. In the meantime, Washington will sorely miss the dynamic Russian, who's already tallied a career-best 21 goals this season while scoring a point per game over 71 outings.