Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Drops to third line

Kuznetsov is expected to center Washington's third line for Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov is not living up to his potential with just one goal in the last 21 games despite firing 61 shots on net. He does have 13 assists in that span, but the Capitals need to make a change now after they generated just four goals in the last four games. Kuznetsov is still expected on the top power-play unit, but Lars Eller will jump to the second line in his place.