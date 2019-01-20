Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Drops to third line
Kuznetsov is expected to center Washington's third line for Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov is not living up to his potential with just one goal in the last 21 games despite firing 61 shots on net. He does have 13 assists in that span, but the Capitals need to make a change now after they generated just four goals in the last four games. Kuznetsov is still expected on the top power-play unit, but Lars Eller will jump to the second line in his place.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches helper Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two helpers Sunday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Maintains point-per-game pace•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches pair of assists in home win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches two points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...