Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Kuznetsov entered Sunday with five assists in his last four outings, but he'd gone seven games without a goal. His tally put the Capitals up 2-0 at 8:21 of the second period. A four-time 20-goal scorer, Kuznetsov is off to a slow start with just four tallies to go with a solid 18 assists through 29 appearances this season. The center has added 72 shots on net, 20 PIM, a minus-3 rating and nine power-play points, but he's been surpassed by Dylan Strome for top-line usage.