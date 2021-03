Kuznetsov scored a goal on three shots in a 6-0 win over Buffalo on Monday.

Kuznetsov opened the offensive floodgates for the Capitals, beating Carter Hutton with a long shot from the half-wall right after a Washington power play had expired. It was Kuznetsov's first goal since Feb. 14, bringing to an end his 12-game goal-scoring skid. Despite that slump, Kuznetsov will take a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists) into Tuesday's clash with the Islanders.