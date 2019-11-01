Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Expected to play
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Friday's matchup with Buffalo, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov missed Thursday's practice for maintenance, but whatever held him out clearly wasn't overly serious. The 27-year-old will fill his normal role skating on the Capitals' second line and first power-play unit against the Sabres.
