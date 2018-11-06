Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Extends point streak to four games
Kuznetsov recorded a power-play assist and three hits while logging 19:07 of ice time during Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Kuznetsov continues his rise to the top echelon of the NHL ranks, riding a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists) to give him 18 points in the first 13 games. Only a minus-5 rating blemishes his production after the first month, but his other contributions vastly compensate for that one shortcoming.
