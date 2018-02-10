Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Extends point streak to six games
Kuznetsov scored a goal and added an assist during Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus.
The Russian pivot has collected two goals and seven assists during an active six-game point streak, and he's up to a high-end 3.06 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. Kuznetsov is also now in line to flirt with the first point-per-game showing of his career and projects to remain a solid source of offensive during the fantasy stretch drive.
