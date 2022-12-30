Kuznetsov tallied a goal, two shots and a minus-2 rating during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Kuznetsov is on a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists) and has managed a point-per-game across 14 contests in the month of December. The Capitals could be in line to shuffle their lineups once Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee), and T.J. Oshie (upper body) return, but those reinforcements should only help the 30-year-old playmaker pay further dividends for fantasy managers.