Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Fills scoresheet
Kuznetsov tallied a goal, a power-play assist and five shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Kuznetsov has recorded three straight multi-point outings (one goal, six assists) as the Capitals second line has emerged as a dominant force helping power Washington's recent dominance. With 16 points in 15 games, the 27-year-old Russian should be a regular in your lineups moving forward.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Trio of helpers in win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Sets up game-winning goal•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Returns after missing practice•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Expected to play•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two goals in comeback win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.