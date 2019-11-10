Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Fills scoresheet

Kuznetsov tallied a goal, a power-play assist and five shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kuznetsov has recorded three straight multi-point outings (one goal, six assists) as the Capitals second line has emerged as a dominant force helping power Washington's recent dominance. With 16 points in 15 games, the 27-year-old Russian should be a regular in your lineups moving forward.