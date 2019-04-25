Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finally lights lamp in Game 7

Kuznetsov scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The 26-year-old had picked up five assists in the first six games of the series, but Kuznetsov finally got a puck past Petr Mrazek in the second period of the deciding contest -- giving the Caps a 3-1 lead that they would let slip through their fingers. Kuznetsov's production took a step back in 2018-19, but he's a key part of the top six for Washington and seems like a lock for at least 20 goals and 70 points once again next season.