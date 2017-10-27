Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finally lights lamp Thursday

Kuznetsov scored his first goal of the season while firing a game-high six shots and finishing with a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss at Vancouver.

While his goal late in the second period was too little too late with Vancouver leading 5-0 at the time, Kuznetsov finally got the monkey off his back after failing to score on any of his 17 shots coming into this one. The 25-year-old Russian has still contributed plenty on the offensive end with 12 assists in 10 games, but this was Kuznetsov's fifth consecutive game with a negative rating and he's an ugly minus-9 over that span.