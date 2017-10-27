Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finally lights lamp Thursday
Kuznetsov scored his first goal of the season while firing a game-high six shots and finishing with a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss at Vancouver.
While his goal late in the second period was too little too late with Vancouver leading 5-0 at the time, Kuznetsov finally got the monkey off his back after failing to score on any of his 17 shots coming into this one. The 25-year-old Russian has still contributed plenty on the offensive end with 12 assists in 10 games, but this was Kuznetsov's fifth consecutive game with a negative rating and he's an ugly minus-9 over that span.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Up to 11 helpers through eight games•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Seven assists in two games•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes out three helpers in opener•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts three-point night Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Re-ups with Washington•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Offered KHL deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...