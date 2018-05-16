Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finds back of net in Game 3 loss
Kuznetsov scored his ninth goal of the postseason in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.
He certainly could have had a bigger night, as the 25-year-old fired an incredible 12 shots on net, but Andrei Vasilevskiy stonewalled Kuznetsov until late in the third period when the game was already out of reach. He still has an active six-game point streak, with 20 points in 15 games this postseason, and the Caps' No. 1 center will look to keep his momentum going Thursday in Game 4.
