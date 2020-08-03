Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal on three shots and two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Kuznetsov stuffed home a loose puck at the side of the net in the final minute of the second period, tying the game at 2-2. He also went 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) on faceoffs. The 28-year-old logged 19 goals and 52 points in 63 games during the regular season, striking six times with the man advantage.
