Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finishes with league-best 32 playoff points

Kuznetsov dished out a helper on his team's opening goal in Thursday's 4-3, Game 5 win over the Golden Knights. The victory clinched a 4-1 series win and the Stanley Cup for Washington.

While Kuznetsov lost out to linemate Alex Ovechkin in the Conn Smythe Trophy race, he led all players this postseason with 32 points in 24 appearances. The 26-year-old Russian also topped a point-per-game pace during the regular season with 83 points in 79 contests, so he won't last long on draft boards heading into the 2018-19 campaign.