Kuznetsov picked three apples in a 9-2 rout of Montreal on Saturday.
It was great pass after great pass for the elite playmaker who is on a five-game, eight-point streak that includes six assists. Kuznetsov has 17 points, including 14 helpers, in 15 games in December. He's been held off the score sheet just three times this month.
